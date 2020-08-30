https://noqreport.com/2020/08/30/portlands-ted-wheeler-addresses-jay-bishops-murder-by-blaming-president-trump-and-his-supporters/

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is the epitome of Trump Derangement Syndrome. He has lost control of his city to the point that there is no going back to way things were. The carnage and anarchy in downtown Portland is their new normal, which is why people are leaving the city in droves. But that is all secondary to his hatred for President Trump as he demonstrated in today’s press conference.

Rather than accept help being offered from the White House to bring law and order back to his chaotic city, Wheeler has instead used his platform as a rallying cry to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

A Trump supporter was targeted and killed last night in Portland. Portland Mayor @TedWheeler is blaming President Trump and his supporters. This is absolutely unreal. pic.twitter.com/OjOaFx31nK — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 30, 2020

This is unambiguously victim-blaming. It was a Trump-supporter Jay Bishop who was shot and killed for being a patriot in Portland. Wheeler has no sense, no shame, and he’s losing the narrative. So, as radical leftists are wont to do, he is doubling down on his divisive rhetoric.

What makes the situation worse is that his competitor for the Mayor’s seat, Sarah Iannarone, is actually MORE woke than he is. According to Fox News:

A meeting with protesters last month quickly went afoul with demonstrators booing him and calling on him to resign before a riot broke out and federal agents fired tear gas at the crowd. Wheeler’s night ended with his security detail trying to rush him to safety and fend off protesters.

To add insult to injury, Wheeler failed to garner the minimum 50 percent plus one vote necessary to avoid a runoff following the city’s primary election in May that saw 19 candidates on the ballot. Wheeler, who pulled in slightly over 49 percent, is now set to face off against urban policy consultant Sarah Iannarone in November.

Iannarone has been labeled by some in conservative media as the “Antifa mayor” – a nickname she has embraced during her campaign.

“I am antifa,” she tweeted in September. “I stand proudly beside the good people of this city organizing in countless ways every day to oppose hate in its myriad forms.”

Two months later, she tweeted, “If they’re going to call me ‘Antifa Mayor,’ then I might as well fight fascism.”

In what can only be called the most unhinged demonstration of gaslighting by a mayor in a United States city, Portland’s Ted Wheeler demonstrates his hatred for President Trump supersedes the safety of his city’s people.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

