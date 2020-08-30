https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-gets-huge-bump-rnc-polling-shows-president-trump-way-polls-overall-vote-electoral-college-swing-states/
(The President with his grandson)
Today’s polling shows President Trump is way ahead in national polling, in electoral college polling and in state polling. The President received a huge bump after this week’s RNC and the Democrats are in a panic.
The President is up in the national vote:
Moving along nicely. MAGA! https://t.co/xNchR73xgp
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020
The President is way ahead in the electoral college vote:
3). DI poll:
Electoral Projection
Trump 319
Biden 219
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020
The President is up in all the battleground states:
1). BREAKING: Democracy Institute shows Trump up nationally and in battlegrounds:
National Popular Vote:
Trump 48
Biden 45
Battlegrounds of FL, IA, MI, MN, PA
Trump 49
Biden 42
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020
More on battleground states:
2). Democracy Institute Poll:
Florida
Trump 47
Biden 44
Minnesota
Trump 48
Biden 45
New Hampshire
Trump 47
Biden 43
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020
The President got a major bounce in the black vote:
Trump got 8 percent of black vote in 2016. I’ve been predicting 11-13 percent in 2020. I’m thinking he could get 14-16 percent now.
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 28, 2020
Unfortunate for the Democrats Joe Biden must debate Trump but he loses if he does debate Trump:
Concerning presidential debates, which option has more risk for Joe Biden? (i.e. which option could hurt Biden more?)
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 28, 2020
The Democrats are in a panic:
Rich Baris: “Democrats are in a complete and total panic right now.”
— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 28, 2020