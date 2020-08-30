https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-gets-huge-bump-rnc-polling-shows-president-trump-way-polls-overall-vote-electoral-college-swing-states/

Today’s polling shows President Trump is way ahead in national polling, in electoral college polling and in state polling. The President received a huge bump after this week’s RNC and the Democrats are in a panic.



The President is up in the national vote:

The President is way ahead in the electoral college vote:

3). DI poll: Electoral Projection

Trump 319

Biden 219 — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020

The President is up in all the battleground states:

1). BREAKING: Democracy Institute shows Trump up nationally and in battlegrounds: National Popular Vote:

Trump 48

Biden 45 Battlegrounds of FL, IA, MI, MN, PA

Trump 49

Biden 42 — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020

More on battleground states:

2). Democracy Institute Poll: Florida

Trump 47

Biden 44 Minnesota

Trump 48

Biden 45 New Hampshire

Trump 47

Biden 43 — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020

The President got a major bounce in the black vote:

Trump got 8 percent of black vote in 2016. I’ve been predicting 11-13 percent in 2020. I’m thinking he could get 14-16 percent now. — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 28, 2020

Unfortunate for the Democrats Joe Biden must debate Trump but he loses if he does debate Trump:

Concerning presidential debates, which option has more risk for Joe Biden? (i.e. which option could hurt Biden more?) — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 28, 2020

The Democrats are in a panic:

Rich Baris: “Democrats are in a complete and total panic right now.” — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 28, 2020

The Democrats are in a panic. They created the riots. They own the riots. Their candidate is Joe Biden.

