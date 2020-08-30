https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-gets-huge-bump-rnc-polling-shows-president-trump-way-polls-overall-vote-electoral-college-swing-states/

(The President with his grandson)

Today’s polling shows President Trump is way ahead in national polling, in electoral college polling and in state polling. The President received a huge bump after this week’s RNC and the Democrats are in a panic.

The President is up in the national vote:

The President is way ahead in the electoral college vote:

The President is up in all the battleground states:

More on battleground states:

The President got a major bounce in the black vote:

Unfortunate for the Democrats Joe Biden must debate Trump but he loses if he does debate Trump:

The Democrats are in a panic:

The Democrats are in a panic. They created the riots. They own the riots. Their candidate is Joe Biden.

