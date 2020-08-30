https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-visit-kenosha-riots-scene-tuesday/

President Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to tour the scene of deadly riots last week over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, while resisting arrest last Sunday that left Blake paralyzed from the waist down. Trump will also meet with local law enforcement.

Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere informed the traveling press Saturday night about the trip as the President flew back from visiting Louisiana and Texas to view the damage from Hurricane Laura and meetings with state and local officials.

Deere also posted the announcement to Twitter, “President @realDonaldTrump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to meet with local law enforcement and survey damage from the recent riots.”:

🚨🚨🚨President @realDonaldTrump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to meet with local law enforcement and survey damage from the recent riots. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) August 30, 2020

Deere could not confirm whether Trump would meet with Blake’s family, telling reporters his schedule was not nailed down yet.

Via WH pool: “Judd Deere came back to tell us that the President will travel to Kenosha, WI on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and survey damage. When asked if the President would meet with Jacob Blake’s family, Judd said that the schedule hasn’t been fully ironed out yet.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) August 30, 2020

Blake’s mother Julia Jackson spoke respectfully of President Trump in a CNN interview on Wednesday:

Jacob Blake’s mother: We have respect for President Trump as the leader of our country pic.twitter.com/VvTzCt7Hbo — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 26, 2020

Lara Trump said on Fox News Sunday that the President hopes to meet with the Blake family, reported the Daily Mail:

‘He’s reached to the Blake family. I don’t know if they were able to connect yet. And I don’t know for sure if that’s on the agenda,’ Trump said during her interview Sunday morning. ‘I’m sure, given the opportunity, he’ll be more than happy to do that. But I haven’t gotten that information just yet.’

While President Trump has condemned the riots and sent National Guard troops to Kenosha, he waited to make his first comment on the Blake shooting until Friday:

President Trump calls Jacob Blake shooting “not a good sight” after packed New Hampshire rally as thousands marched on Washington demanding racial equality. @rachelvscott & @Alex_Presha report. https://t.co/WT5hRYANpf pic.twitter.com/f746TiX85t — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 29, 2020

Trump has not commented yet on the Kyle Rittenhouse incident where the 17-year-old has been charged with murder for shooting and killing two rioters and wounding another in Kenosha Tuesday night. Trump told reporters Saturday he is waiting on a briefing on the Rittenhouse case before commenting.

President Trump on Kyle Rittenhouse: “We’re looking at it very, very carefully.” pic.twitter.com/rOBh8gkPhX — The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2020

Sunday morning Trump apparently ‘liked’ a tweet praising Rittenhouse:

