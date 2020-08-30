https://www.newsmax.com/politics/campaign-stump-basement-twitter/2020/08/29/id/984475/

President Donald Trump on Saturday needled Joe Biden to “get out of his basement” and hit the campaign trail, mocking the Democratic presidential nominee’s schedule as proof of his “very slow reaction time.”

Trump tweeted, misspelling “campaigning”:

“Now that Biden’s Polls are dropping fast, he has agreed to get out of his basement and start campaignin ‘in ten days.’ “Sadly, that is a very slow reaction time for a President. Our beloved USA needs a much faster, smarter, and tougher response than that. Get out there today, Joe!”

Biden has said he will hit the trail to make stops in the key states of Arizona, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin when he resumes campaigning in-person — and do it safely.

Trump’s rally in New Hampshire on Friday featured mostly unmasked supporters ignoring social distancing.

“Here’s the deal: We plan on, without jeopardizing or violating state rules about how many people can in fact assemble,” Biden said Thursday, The Hill reported.

“So what we’re working on is how I get out. I’m going to be traveling throughout the country where I can do it consistent with the state rules about how many people can be assembled.”

Biden’s campaign pushed back on Trump’s goading — telling The Hill the “only slow reaction time” is Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“To his credit though, Trump is right that America needs a ‘much faster, smarter, and tougher response’ on this pandemic than what we’ve seen from him and his administration’s historic bungling, which has left 180,000 Americans dead, our economy reeling, and our schools shuttered,” Michael Gwin of the Biden campaign said in a statement to The Hill.

