Trump’s approval rating with black voters got a bump during the Republican National Convention.

Democrats and the media don’t talk about this but it terrifies them.

If Trump takes a significant portion of the black vote in November, it’s all over for Biden.

Breitbart reports:

Donald Trump’s Approval Rises Nine Points Among Black Voters During RNC

President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.

The poll asked one question: “Do you approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as President of the United States?”

From The Hill:

Twenty-four percent of registered black voters in the Aug. 22-25 survey, which included the first two days of the convention, said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 76 percent said they disapprove.

That is up 9 points from the previous survey conducted Aug. 8-11, where the President received 15 percent support among this group.

The survey found support among Hispanic voters also grew by 2 percentage points, from 30 percent in the last poll to 32 percent in this most recent survey.

The Washington Examiner has more good news for Trump:

Trump pops to 52%: ‘Best job approval rating on record,’ up with blacks, even Democrats

Buoyed by blacks and independent voters, as well as urban dwellers shocked by the Black Lives Matter protest violence raging in some cities, President Trump’s approval rating has hit a new high, according to a survey heavy with minority voters.

The latest Zogby Poll just shared with Secrets had Trump’s approval at 52%. “The president has recorded his best job approval rating on record,” said pollster Jonathan Zogby.

What’s more, his approval rating among minorities was solid and, in the case of African Americans, shockingly high. Zogby said 36% of blacks approve of the president, as do 37% of Hispanics and 35% of Asians.

These numbers should make Democrats very nervous, especially this close to the election.

