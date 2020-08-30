https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/putin-lukaschenko-meet-moscow/2020/08/30/id/984510

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko have agreed to meet in Moscow in coming weeks, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

The two leaders have not met since anti-government protests over a disputed presidential election that handed victory to Lukashenko gripped Belarus.

In a phone call on Sunday, the two men agreed they should strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation.

“It was agreed to hold a meeting in Moscow in coming weeks,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

