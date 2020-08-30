https://bigleaguepolitics.com/republican-congressman-introduces-legislation-to-strip-convicted-rioters-of-federal-welfare-benefits/

A speaker at a Black Lives Matter rally in Washington, D.C exploded into a violent rant when he spoke on a megaphone to a mob of protestors and rioters.

Domestic terrorists are now threatening the White House and police lives… pic.twitter.com/DC7DWtXc7T — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 30, 2020

The New York man, who is yet to be identified, made it clear he not only endorses violence but is enthusiastic about its use in pursuit of his political agenda.

“I’m at the point where I’m ready to put these police in the f****** grave. I’m at the point where I’m ready to burn the White House down… At the end of the day, if they [Congress] won’t hear us, we burn them the f*** down! The same way I f*** police up in New York I f*** cops up in here in DC. The same way I bust police head in New York, I bust police head in DC!”

The agitator went on to demand that his fellow rioters “fight” against the authorities and police.

“When the police push up, you push back! If the racist, nasty ass, punk ass push up, you push the f*** up!”

The man was speaking to a mob of protestors who had congregated at D.C.’s recently named Black Lives Matter plaza. Black Lives Matter mobs went on to attack helicopter pilots with high-intensity lasers, demonstrating the commitment to violence the thug speaking had demanded of them. Such criminal conduct could’ve led to a crash of the aircraft and a true mass casualty event.

I have on good account that Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters shined blinding lasers at MPDC helicopter pilots in Washington DC tonight. Stay safe out there, officers. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 30, 2020

You lose any claim to be even a nominally patriotic and moral American the second you call to burn the White House down to advance your own ethnic agenda. These criminals should be arrested.

