An apparent right-wing protester was shot to death on Saturday night in Portland after the city’s Democratic mayor refused federal assistance from the Trump administration to help maintain peace in the city, which has seen nearly 100 days of violent riots dating back to May.

The shooting happened after right-wing protesters drove trucks around the city with American flags and Trump flags and were met by far-left antifa activists who blocked traffic and threw things at the vehicles, which often elicited a response from the vehicles.

Video of the attack that was posted online showed the shooting and, according to two journalists, appeared to show someone saying, “we got a Trumper right here,” before two fatal shots were fired at the victim.

It sounds like someone is shouting, “We got a Trumper right here” just before the shots are fired and the man is killed. pic.twitter.com/MMCnp5iwtj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Listen closely. This was the instant of the murder in Portland. A: “Hey! Hey, we got one right here! We got a Trumper right here!”

B: “Right here?”

<Two gunshots>pic.twitter.com/UxUGdKZ1tJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 30, 2020

Journalist Andy Ngo, who recently testified in front of the U.S. Senate as an expert on antifa, said that items that were found on the victim pointed to him being one of the right-wing protesters who attended the event.

“The ID of the deceased man is not confirmed yet but he was wearing a thin blue line patch & a hat which had the Patriot Prayer logo, suggesting he was one of the conservatives,” Ngo alleged. “Antifa falsely said a fascist killed a black person tonight, which riled up their people to violence.”

The ID of the deceased man is not confirmed yet but he was wearing a thin blue line patch & a hat which had the Patriot Prayer logo, suggesting he was one of the conservatives. Antifa falsely said a fascist killed a black person tonight, which riled up their people to violence. https://t.co/pLdkczN7gV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Far-left antifa extremists also appeared to celebrate the man being killed, as one apparent organizer yelled to a group of well over 100 people: “He was a f—ing Nazi.Our community held its own and took out the trash.”

“He was a f—ing Nazi! Our community held its own.” Antifa & BLM in Portland celebrate the homicide of a purported Trump supporter who was affiliated with Patriot Prayer, a Portland-area conservative group. pic.twitter.com/xjIWk0KHN2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

“I am not sad that a f—ing fascist died tonight,” the woman appears to add later as the crowd cheered.

“I am not sad that a f—ing fascist died tonight,” says a woman at the antifa gathering in downtown Portland. The crowd laughs and cheers. The ID of the deceased is not confirmed but he is believed to be a Trump & blue lives supporter. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/XV6471FSuF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

“It is still early in this investigation, and I ask everyone to give the detectives time to do their important work before drawing conclusions about what took place,” said Police Chief Chuck Lovell. “If anyone can provide information about this case, I ask them to please reach out to our detectives. This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible.”

The incident comes after Ted Wheeler, the Portland’s Democratic mayor, rejected federal assistance from the Trump administration to come in and secure the city.

Wheeler said in a letter:

Yet again, you said you offered to aid Portland by sending in federal law enforcement to our city. On behalf of the City of Portland: No thanks. We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery. Portlanders are onto you. We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic. And we know you’ve reached the conclusion that images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket to reelection. There is no place for looting, arson, or vandalism in our city. There is no room here for racist violence or those who wish to bring their ideology of hate into our community. Those who commit criminal acts will be apprehended and prosecuted under the law. Tens of thousands of Portlanders have peacefully protested and marched for the noble cause of fixing our broken criminal justice system. They are part of the proud progressive tradition of Portlanders fighting for justice – from racial justice to economic justice to environmental justice. When you sent the Feds to Portland last month, you made the situation far worse. Your offer to repeat that disaster is a cynical attempt to stoke fear and distract us from the real work of our city. In Portland, we are focused on coming together as a community to solve the serious challenges we face due to systemic racism, a global pandemic and an economic recession. Stay away, please.

