Trump supporter Jay Bishop was identified today as the victim in last night’s shooting in Portland, Oregon.

Jay Bishop was gunned down in cold blood by far left rioter Michael Reinoehl.

A #patriot was killed by the terroist organization #antifa @MrAndyNgo I believe I am accurate that Jay Bishop died on the scene@realDonaldTrump we need action now pic.twitter.com/2ZyrVe1yE5 — TheLukeHolland (@mike_braxton78) August 30, 2020

Cassandra Fairbanks reported this earlier on the shooter–

For several hours, rumors were circulating online that a rioter had been killed by a supporter of President Donald Trump, but there was a big celebration when they found out it was actually the other way around.

“Everybody, I just got word. The person who died was a Patriot Prayer person,” the Black Lives Matter leader tells the excited crowd. “He was a f***ing Nazi. Our community held its own and took out the trash. I’m not going to shed any tears over a Nazi dying!”

Black Lives Matter celebrated the news that a pro-police, Patriot Prayer member was killed: pic.twitter.com/PZEi6CiWFl — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) August 30, 2020

The left is calling Jay Bishop a Nazi in his death.

It’s how these animals justify the violence and murder.

#JayBishop was the nazi that was inadvertently taken out by one of his own. pic.twitter.com/IUkndNCzSd — Levon Hughey (@LevonHughey) August 30, 2020

They cheered his death.

“I am not sad that a f—ing fascist died tonight,” says a woman at the antifa gathering in downtown Portland. The crowd laughs and cheers. The ID of the deceased is not confirmed but he is believed to be a Trump & blue lives supporter. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/XV6471FSuF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

There is a GoFundMe set up for Jay Bishop by his father.

