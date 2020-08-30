https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/rip-trump-supporter-jay-bishop-identified-victim-last-nights-portland-shooting-gofundme-set-family/

Trump supporter Jay Bishop was identified today as the victim in last night’s shooting in Portland, Oregon.

Jay Bishop was gunned down in cold blood by far left rioter Michael Reinoehl.

Cassandra Fairbanks reported this earlier on the shooter–
For several hours, rumors were circulating online that a rioter had been killed by a supporter of President Donald Trump, but there was a big celebration when they found out it was actually the other way around.

“Everybody, I just got word. The person who died was a Patriot Prayer person,” the Black Lives Matter leader tells the excited crowd. “He was a f***ing Nazi. Our community held its own and took out the trash. I’m not going to shed any tears over a Nazi dying!”

The left is calling Jay Bishop a Nazi in his death.
It’s how these animals justify the violence and murder.

They cheered his death.

There is a GoFundMe set up for Jay Bishop by his father.

