https://www.newsmax.com/politics/rudy-giuliani-protests-democrats/2020/08/30/id/984516/

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is accusing Democrats of having “declared war on the police.”

In an interview Wednesday on Sinclair Broadcasting’s “America This Week,” Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, decried the violent protests around the country.

“The Democrat cities in America are either burning down or experiencing increases in crime at record levels because in essence the criminals have been given permission by the Democrat mayors.”

“It’s a risky job being a police officer,” he added. “The Democratic Party has declared war on the police”

Giuliani’s comments came in the wake of riots in Kenosha, Wis., that followed the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by police.

Giuliani criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, calling it both a “domestic terror group “and a “Marxist organization”that “should be prosecuted.”

He also blasted the Democratic Party for not speaking about the unrest during their own convention.

“They didn’t say one good word about them during the four days of their convention,” he said. “They don’t even mention the cities that are burning to the ground during their convention.”

