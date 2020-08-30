https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/scenes-from-european-protests/

They make you wear a mask. Why?

[It psychologically erases your identity, your sense of self. It also changes your breathing pattern which helps with…]

They confuse you with conflicting facts. Why?

[This is how you put the masses into a trance to make them give up thinking for themselves.]

We are all being forced into rejecting our sovereignty and accepting the One World Government. The WEC refers to it as “The Great Reset”. Google it.

NO MORE LOCKDOWN. NO MORE LOCKDOWN. NO MORE LOCKDOWN.

