House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union” accused President Donald Trump of fanning the flames of the violence in Kenosha, WI and Portland, OR.

Schiff said, “The president is willfully fanning the flames of this violence. As his own adviser, Kellyanne Conway, said last week, they believe the violence is helpful to them. And the president is only motivated by one thing. What is in it for him? And he sees this violence and his ability to agitate more of it as useful to his campaign. What it does to the country, the loss of life, he doesn’t care. One hundred eighty thousand people have died from the pandemic because of his incompetence and this malignant narcissism. He won’t only act to stop the violence on streets, but he will try to send federal national guard forces or others to aggravate it if he can, he will stoke it through his social media, where he can, because he believes the violence helps him. That is the sad and tragic truth about this, but also about the Trump presidency more generally.”

