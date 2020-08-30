http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TQI_sYhibfs/
On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) urged former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, to take House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) advice and not debate President Donald Trump.
The Louisiana Republican lawmaker said not debating Trump would mean Biden was a “walking dead man politically.”
Partial transcript as follows:
BARTIROMO: And, in concentrating on the next election, this week, Nancy Pelosi said that Joe Biden shouldn’t do any debates.
KENNEDY: Yes, I saw that.
BARTIROMO: Your reaction?
KENNEDY: Right before he went into battle, some lieutenant probably told Custer, don’t worry about it. We can take these guys.
That’s the category I put Speaker Pelosi’s advice in. I hope Vice President Biden takes it, because, if he takes it and doesn’t debate, he’s a walking dead man politically.
BARTIROMO: Unbelievable.
KENNEDY: The American people aren’t going to vote for a president without — without — without seeing him.
You can’t stay in your hidey-hole. You have got to get out and see people and debate. And I don’t — you know, I think the speaker has been tripping to think that the American people are going to tolerate having a party nominee not debate for the most important, powerful job in the world.
BARTIROMO: Yes.
KENNEDY: But, having said it, you know, the politician in me says, well, I hope the vice president takes the speaker’s advice.
BARTIROMO: Just extraordinary.
