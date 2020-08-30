https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shots-fired-at-trump-caravan-ahead-of-la-rally-3-male-suspects-barricaded-swat-on-scene/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

3 Male Suspects Barricaded

It was a mostly peaceful shooting.

SWAT responds after shots fired in Woodland Hills where pro-Trump caravan was passing through

A police helicopter circled overhead and authorities used a loudspeaker to tell residents to stay indoors, said Chantel Bonet, who lives in a townhouse at the complex in the Woodland Hills neighborhood.

A woman driving past the caravan on Ventura Boulevard said she heard what sounded like gunshots around 11:30 a.m. and then noticed her tire went flat after being damaged by a projectile, possibly a bullet, Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Officer Will Cooper said.

Another person then told police that a person with a firearm was in a balcony in a nearby apartment building in the 20600 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein.

Officers have set up a perimeter and a SWAT team responded to the scene. LAPD Valley Bureau Deputy Chief told the L.A. Times that the department obtained a photo of man with a rifle on the balcony of an apartment unit.

KTLA 5…