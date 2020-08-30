https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/shots-reported-fired-trump-caravan-los-angeles-no-injuries/

Gun shots were fired at a pro-Trump caravan driving on Ventura Boulevard in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. Police report a tire was possible blown out by the alleged gunfire but that no one was injured. Police also report three suspects are holed up in an nearby apartment building. An estimated 700 vehicles participated in the caravan.

Shooting at a pro @realDonaldTrump rally – Now in Los Angeles. @LAPDHQ cars surrounding a Woodland Hills apartment complex in the 20600 block of Ventura Blvd., following a reported shooting on pro-Trump caravan of cars around 11:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/tJwzzNtMM9 — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) August 30, 2020

Emily Valdez, KNX-AM, “Breaking: SWAT Called out in Woodland Hills after someone from an apartment on #VenturaBoulevard shoots at pro-Trump caravan of cars. Tire on vehicle was shot out. No injuries. Suspect barricaded in apartment, per LAPD.”

Breaking: SWAT Called out in Woodland Hills after someone from an apartment on #VenturaBoulevard shoots at pro-Trump caravan of cars. Tire on vehicle was shot out. No injuries. Suspect barricaded in apartment, per LAPD. ⁦@KNX1070⁩ pic.twitter.com/w5ait7kCqJ — Emily Valdez KNX 1070 (@EmilyValdezKNX) August 30, 2020

TRENDING: SHOCK REPORT: This Week CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 9,210 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses

Pro-Trump caravan on Ventura Blvd. of 100s of vehicles loudly passes by #BLM protesters with #TheValleyofChange outside Sherman Oaks Galleria. ⁦@KNX1070⁩ pic.twitter.com/HfkE6CRItG — Emily Valdez KNX 1070 (@EmilyValdezKNX) August 30, 2020

Other reports stated three suspects were barricaded:

KTLA-TV:

“Officers responding to reports of a person with a gun in Woodland Hills Sunday have evacuated some buildings in the area, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Three suspects are barricaded at a location in the 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard, LAPD said.”

LAist:

“A witness driving east on Ventura Blvd. at around 11:30 a.m. called police after she heard what she believed were shots fired, then noticed her tire went flat. A second witness called police separately, saying that they believed the shooter was inside The Avalon apartment building at 20544 Ventura Blvd. The building was evacuated, and police said three suspects are barricaded inside the building.”

KNBC-TV:

“A large caravan of cars in a pro-Trump rally was lined up on Ventura Boulevard when a woman who was not participating in the rally, driving past the rally, heard what sounded like gunshots and immediately noticed her tire was flat, the LAPD said.”

The Los Angeles Times reported they were given a photo of a man on a balcony holding a rifle and that the woman’s flat tire had been damaged by a “projectile”:

…Officer Will Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department said officials received a report that a man was firing at a caravan as it traveled along Ventura Boulevard near Chalk Hill shortly before 11:30 a.m. The incident was initially described as someone brandishing a firearm and throwing bottles at the vehicles but was later updated to include a report of shots fired, he said. …A woman who was driving east on Ventura past the procession heard what sounded like gunshots and noticed her tire went flat, Los Angeles police said in a news release. When she inspected it, she found it had been damaged by a projectile, possibly a bullet or a bullet fragment, police said. …Jorge Rodriguez, deputy chief of the LAPD Valley bureau, said the department obtained a photo of man with a rifle on the balcony of an apartment unit. It’s unclear what kind of rifle he was holding. The alleged shooter and two others barricaded themselves inside the property in the 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard, Cooper said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether all three men were believed to be armed…

Pro-Trump Rally and caravan just began in in Woodland Hills – some 700 cars are now heading East along Ventura Blvd. pic.twitter.com/OIW31HJ895 — Chelsea Edwards (@_chelseaedwards) August 30, 2020

Not everyone was thrilled:

Trump rally motoring its way down Ventura Blvd today. They’re not from here – our area is overwhelmingly blue – but seeing them is still pretty sobering. Cannot underestimate. Must fight. pic.twitter.com/YuHArquOYb — Nicola Piggott (@nicolapiggott) August 30, 2020

Women’s March Los Angeles had 750,000 attendees. Today’s Los Angeles Trump Parade has 700 attendees on Ventura Blvd. Stop exaggerating, Trumpers. No, the tide is not turning red in California. #Facts pic.twitter.com/86bRSWScO8 — Jenn (@8675309Carson) August 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

