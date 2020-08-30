https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/silent-majority-giant-trump-boat-parade-blue-state-minnesota-video/

This is what the silent majority looks like.

A massive Trump 2020 boat parade was underway this weekend in the blue state of Minnesota.

WATCH:

Very cool aerial view of yesterday’s giant #TrumpBoatParade in Minnesota⛵️ 🇺🇸 The Silent Majority!pic.twitter.com/9moCOuINpY — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 30, 2020

View from the land in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

WATCH:

Trump Boat Parade in Grand Rapids, Minnesota is getting ready to start! ⛵️🇺🇸 Here’s the view from land 👇🏼pic.twitter.com/Kr4saNOXgE — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 29, 2020

Lake Pokegama:

Another Trump boat parade in Minnesota on Sunday!

WATCH:

Douglas County, MN IS Trump Country and @realDonaldTrump WILL win Minnesota on November 3rd. #Trump2020 #OurWayofLife is on the ballot. pic.twitter.com/BqXltG5XZr — Rep. Mary Franson (@RepMaryFranson) August 30, 2020

‘Trump is going to win Minnesota,’ Rep. Mary Franson said.

Hillary Clinton won Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes in 2016, but the blue state is in play for President Trump in 2020.

Following the historic RNC 2020 Convention six mayors in Minnesota’s Iron Range, a Democrat stronghold, endorsed President Donald J. Trump this week.

There was also massive crowd waiting for Vice President Mike Pence on Friday on his visit to Minnesota.

A new poll shows Biden and Trump tied in Minnesota.

Pollster Robert Cahaly told The Hill last week that he believes there are more quiet Trump voters in the US now than in 2016.

The latest survey from the Trafalgar Group finds Biden at 46.9 percent and Trump at 46.5 percent. Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen gets 3.7 percent support, while 1.7 percent are undecided and 1.2 percent said they’d support someone else.

