St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon passed away on Sunday after he was shot on Saturday during a police call in South St. Louis.

Bohannon was shot in the head. Another officer was shot in the leg and later discharged from the hospital.
The shooter a 43-year-old man from Florida with a long criminal history was later arrested after a standoff with police.

Bohannon dedicated over three and a half years of service to the citizens of the City of St. Louis.

Black Police Lives Matter

