https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/st-louis-police-officer-tamarris-bohannon-dies-gunshot-wound-head-responding-shooting-call-saturday-blackpolicelivesmatter/

St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon passed away on Sunday after he was shot on Saturday during a police call in South St. Louis.

Bohannon was shot in the head. Another officer was shot in the leg and later discharged from the hospital.

The shooter a 43-year-old man from Florida with a long criminal history was later arrested after a standoff with police.

Bohannon dedicated over three and a half years of service to the citizens of the City of St. Louis.

Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon dedicated over three and a half years of service to the citizens of the City of St. Louis. We will be deeply missed. https://t.co/pyE6QdQ3Uk pic.twitter.com/qXFn0AiqYg — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 31, 2020

TRENDING: SHOCK REPORT: This Week CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 9,210 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses

A 43-year old white male was taken into custody after a lengthy stand-off w/officers. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation & released to our custody. No officers were injured during the stand-off & no shots were fired by officers. FIU is handling the ongoing investigation. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 30, 2020

Black Police Lives Matter

Just heard the two police officers shot in St. Louis on Saturday were both black. One is fighting for his life. Suspect is 43 with a mohawk. #BlackPoliceLivesMatter — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) August 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

