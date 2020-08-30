https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stephen-moore-white-house-rnc-protesters/2020/08/30/id/984511

Stephen Moore, an economist and adviser to President Donald Trump, says angry protesters accosted him outside the White House after the conclusion of the Republican National Convention.

In an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM aired Sunday, and posted by The Hill, Moore described a similar encounter with protesters on Thursday night as Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who said he was surrounded by an “angry mob.”

“When I walked out of the [White House] … the security guard said, ‘Be careful out there.’ I didn’t know what he meant,” Moore said, The Hill reported.

“I went about three or four blocks from the White House … and I walked right into a Black Lives Matter rally. And it was very similar to the experience Rand Paul had.”

“There were many, many [convention attendees] who were being harassed,” Moore added. “It was a very dangerous situation. They started screaming lewd and vile things at me.”

