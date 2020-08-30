https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/30/sucks-to-be-them-michael-moore-gets-super-honest-about-trump-winning-in-november-and-the-left-just-cant-deal/

Michael Moore is right.

Would someone please check and see if Hell froze over because we agree with Moore?! Are we being punked?

Michael Moore says Donald Trump is on course to win in November because ‘enthusiasm in his base is off the charts’https://t.co/gKfEotb7jX — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 30, 2020

From The Daily Mail:

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has warned Democrats that they seem to be engaging in the same election-losing mistakes they did in 2016, after new polls show President Trump’s popularity among swing-state voters is on the rise. Back in 2016, Moore was one of a handful of political activists who had predicted that Trump would defeat Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton at the polls. And in a Facebook post-Friday, Moore said it is starting to look like Trump could pull off another win, as he urged people to register to vote. So wait, nominating an elderly man who doesn’t know which office he’s running for isn’t a winning solution for the Democrats? Burning down cities, assaulting innocent people, destroying monuments, and putting Americans out of work and keeping kids out of school for a ‘virus’ with promises of MORE of that exact behavior isn’t bring in the voters?

Huh.

Whoda thunk it?

Michael Moore is a leftwing slob. But he was born and bred in Michigan and he knows these folks a lot more than clowns from NY or California do.Leftists would be well advised to listen to what he is saying. — Keith🙄🙄🙄Burton (@bbeekk321) August 30, 2020

Yup.

If you told me I would be agreeing with Michael Moore this morning… — We the People Game (@GameCzar1) August 30, 2020

This is Moore’s brand, the wizened and sage working class soothsayer from the Rust Belt. He trades on his folksiness to cry foul about the DNC, HRC, or anything other than his agenda. It’s his way or the dusty highway. Psst: he also wants Trump to win, so he can remain aggrieved. — Hal Corley (@Halcyon270) August 30, 2020

Interesting point. If Trump loses, the people who make a living b*tching and moaning about him 24/7 also lose.

Hrm.

I agree, I think trump will win too. He has too much to lose and has everyone he needs to help him win. His base will be out as they have no fear….. — Melanie Armer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HighlandMookey) August 30, 2020

Damn right we have no fear.

Moore is not the enemy. If anything, this should only help Bidens chances and I think he’s hoping it will — Rick Armstrong (@Rikolai22) August 30, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is the very first time I have ever agreed with anything Michael Moore has ever said. Trump is going to clean up in this election.

He will bury Biden.

Biden needs to prepare his concession speech. Trump has nailed this election. — Juggernaut2020 (@Honeybadgergal1) August 30, 2020

And truly, the real reason Trump will win is this crap:

This is why he will winhttps://t.co/sAH9EedfJR — terriwoods (@terriwoodschels) August 30, 2020

Democrats own that.

And Americans know it.

