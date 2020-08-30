https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/30/sylvester-stallone-says-hes-eliminating-a-character-from-the-directors-cut-of-rocky-iv/

Sylvester Stallone announced a new director’s cut of “Rocky IV” to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary:

Yes, please:

But in the comments on Instagram, Stallone (or the person running his account) said (or joked) that the infamous robot from the film did not make the cut.

“Wow! Cool! Does it expand on the relationship between Paulie and his robot?,” asked Instagram user gdodson69.

“The robot is going to the junkyard forever. No more robot,” came the reply:

And after this reply asking Stallone not to cut the robot, he (or his representative) replied “I don’t like the robot anymore”:

A smart move?

Or not:

TBH, we’d watch:

