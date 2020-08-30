https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/30/ted-cruz-roasts-joe-biden-after-he-appeared-to-fall-asleep-during-a-livestream-with-hillary-clinton/
Joe Biden did a livestream with Hillary Clinton on Friday where she talked about her endorsement of the former vice president:
Hillary Clinton tells Joe Biden during virtual town hall: “I am thrilled to be part of your campaign — to not only endorse you, but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election” https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/c7C3OEbIvr
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 28, 2020
And everything was going really, really well until the 77-year-old candidate appeared to fall asleep right in the middle of it:
Joe Biden fell asleep during his own town hall. In his defense, listening to Hillary is really boring. pic.twitter.com/vlJuV6SlgU
— Walton And Johnson (@WaltonNJohnson) April 28, 2020
Sleepy Joe was the right nickname all along?
💤Sleepy Uncle Joe appears to doze off as Hillary speaks during virtual Town Hall 💤 pic.twitter.com/u8Llwgk9eh
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 29, 2020
And here’s Ted Cruz with the roast:
Can you think of a better time for a nap? https://t.co/CJvY3RTeEa
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 29, 2020
Donald Trump Jr. added, Biden is “truly the gift that keeps on giving”:
OMG! Looks like Biden fell asleep during Crooked’s rant endorsement. He’s truly the gift that keeps on giving. https://t.co/BE1JZJ9yck
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 29, 2020
Maybe it will help him in the polls?
Joe Biden falls asleep as Hillary Clinton speaks, instantly becomes more relatable to Americans https://t.co/zoMuftkTJh
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 28, 2020
There were also technical difficulties at the beginning of the stream:
Lively. pic.twitter.com/VkEuW4qZtR
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) April 28, 2020
And let the memes begin!
Just taking a little nap… pic.twitter.com/MfqEYbK5la
— Damon imani🔅 (@damonimani) August 29, 2020
***
