https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ted-wheeler-holds-presser-i-surrendered-control-of-my-city-to-antifa-and-its-all-trumps-fault/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Mayor Ted Wheeler gives statement on shooting

After he admits Oregon’s Democrat governor Kate Brown refused to call in the national guard, Portland’s Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler says, ‘I’m not sure how you specifically, operationally can prevent this. It’s you who have created the hate and the division, President Trump. You want me to stop the violence that you helped create.”

Portland Mayor @tedwheeler blames President Trump for the violence in his city: “Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence? It’s you who have created the hate and the division.” pic.twitter.com/pjfbrt1OTR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 30, 2020

REPORTER: “Do you feel like you’re taking enough of the responsibility?” WHEELER: “I ask myself that every day… Am I doing everything that I possibly can to end the violence in this community?” pic.twitter.com/TU8Jhh8f9S — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 30, 2020

Here’s the full statement from this afternoon