Mayor Ted Wheeler gives statement on shooting

After he admits Oregon’s Democrat governor Kate Brown refused to call in the national guard, Portland’s Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler says, ‘I’m not sure how you specifically, operationally can prevent this. It’s you who have created the hate and the division, President Trump. You want me to stop the violence that you helped create.”

Here’s the full statement from this afternoon

