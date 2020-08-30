https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tina-from-the-bronx-is-back/

Posted by Kane on August 30, 2020

All 3 clips are new and excellent

Kamala and Joe condemn the violence as their poll numbers drop…

If you can’t see these videos, watch them all here…

