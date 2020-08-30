https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tina-from-the-bronx-is-back/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
#SilentMajorityNOMore pic.twitter.com/scL0ouKy70
— Tina40 (@RealTina40) August 30, 2020
All 3 clips are new and excellent
Kamala and Joe condemn the violence as their poll numbers drop…
The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable.
I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same. https://t.co/JRuI7ya2Wv
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 30, 2020
I join @JoeBiden in condemning this violence. This can not—and must not—be who we are. Americans deserve a president who will heal our country and bring people together—not fan the flames of hate and division. https://t.co/21h00uFFR7
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 30, 2020
Put politics aside and protect our streets !! pic.twitter.com/JsiWK2PHZ1
— Tina40 (@RealTina40) August 30, 2020
So we have the #SlurreroftheHouse @SpeakerPelosi saying @JoeBiden shouldn’t debate @realDonaldTrump but let’s talk about NewYork @NYGovCuomo @NYCMayor @SenSchumer @RepJerryNadler @AOC @SenGillibrand and anyone else I forgot !! pic.twitter.com/bLEBvBEsEh
— Tina40 (@RealTina40) August 30, 2020
Hey @NYGovCuomo #KillerCuomo pic.twitter.com/1kSw9yY9CT
— Tina40 (@RealTina40) August 29, 2020