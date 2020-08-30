https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/08/30/trump-demands-wheeler-ask-for-guard-after-antifa-counter-protester-murdered-in-portland-n864856

A white male was shot and killed during a counter-protest against antifa and Black Lives Matter in Portland on Saturday night. The young man was seen in a photo wearing a Patriot Prayer hat. The Oregonian reports that he wore camouflage gear with “Infidel” and “Thin Blue Line” patches.

Early this morning, Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his outrage at Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who continues to refuse to ask for federal help in quelling the violence, now four months old.

Wheeler’s “open letter” is a masterpiece of smirking ignorance, partisan buffoonery,  and lies.

Fox News:

Wheeler shared his open letter to Trump on Friday, as protests and violence in his city had already been going on for 90 days.

“On behalf of the City of Portland: No thanks,” Wheeler wrote in an open letter to Trump Friday. “We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery.”

The letter continued: “Portlanders are onto you. We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic. And we know you’ve reached the conclusion that images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket to reelection.”

Those “images of violence” have a source, moron. And they’re your fault.

On Friday night, the Black Lives Matter activists were busy. They occupied the lobby of Ted Wheeler’s condo building and pledged not to leave until they spoke with him.

After the shooting of the Patriot Prayer counter-protester, Black Lives Matter celebrated his death.

KOIN 6 News has a description of the murder.

KOIN 6 News witnessed two men yelling and having an altercation near SW 3rd and Alder around 8:45 p.m. Someone sprayed mace and then someone pulled out a gun. KOIN 6 News heard shots fired. A wounded man was seen on the ground and the suspect took off running, according to witnesses.

Police confirmed just before 9:30 p.m. that the victim, who was shot in the chest, had died and a homicide investigation was underway.

We bandy about words like “civil war” without really thinking what they mean. “Civil war” means death, maiming, destruction, misery, mourning, tears, and sorrow. And more. When you begin to see your fellow countryman as an enemy and celebrate his death, civil war moves one step closer to reality.

This could very well be an “eye for an eye” situation where someone decided they took out one of ours in Kenosha so we’ll take out one of theirs here. I hope not. As we all know, an eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.

