A man participating in a Pro-Trump car caravan in Portland, Oregon, Saturday night was shot to death during a clash with political leftists, the victim’s father said.

“Last night my son was brutally murdered by communists in Portland. He did not deserve that!” Stephen Bishop said if his slain son, Jay Bishop, in a fundraising post on Fundly.com. “Please help us bury him with the dignity deserved by true patriots! Thank you and god bless you all!”

The shooting in the chest took place about 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time Saturday night, and was witnessed live by some watching video feeds.

“I was watching a live video feed of the riots when I personally saw the guy execute Jay Bishop,” wrote Julie Jackson-Steele on Facebook. “There was no fight, just a coldblooded murder right before my eyes last night. America, the news media is lying to us! These are not peaceful protests.”

Jay Bishop was a “friend and supporter” of Vancouver, Washington-based Patriot Prayer, group leader Joey Gibson told Oregon Live.

Sunday afternoon, Gibson said on Facebook: “I am getting a lot of questions so I thought I would make this post.

1st- We love Jay and he had such a huge heart. God bless him and the life he lived.

2nd-I am going to wait to make any public statements until after the family can.

3rd- If you planned on going to the boat cruise, please go! I know that Jay would love to look down from heaven and see tons of American flags on the Columbia river today. I will not be attending but I hope all of you enjoy yourselves out there. Fly them high for Jay.”

OregonLive reported:

The series of events leading to the shooting remain murky, but the incident unfolded shortly after caravan organizer Alex Kyzik, who lives in Idaho, asked attendees to start exiting downtown Portland. Street medics and then police tried to save the man, who appeared to suffer a gunshot to the chest. The vehicle rally began in Clackamas, where tensions arose almost immediately. Nearly 1,000 vehicles, many of them displaying Trump, Gadsden and Thin Blue Line flags in addition to the U.S. flag, filled a portion of the mall's parking lot, according to a Clackamas County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

The fatal incident was featured as the lead story open the popular Drudge Report website Sunday, and graphic photos published online reveal the frantic but futile attempts to save Bishop’s life.

President Trump called Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler a “weak and pathetic” “fool”, as he and Wheeler blamed each other for the city’s violence that has lasted for some 90 days.

Trump said: “Ted Wheeler, the wacky Radical Left Do Nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland, who has watched great death and destruction of his City during his tenure, thinks this lawless situation should go on forever. Wrong! Portland will never recover with a fool for a Mayor…

…He tried mixing with the Agitators and Anarchists and they mocked him. He would like to blame me and the Federal Government for going in, but he hasn’t seen anything yet. We have only been there with a small group to defend our U.S. Courthouse, because he couldn’t do it…

…The people of Portland, like all other cities & parts of our great Country, want Law & Order. The Radical Left Democrat Mayors, like the dummy running Portland, or the guy right now in his basement unwilling to lead or even speak out against crime, will never be able to do it!”

Ted Wheeler, the wacky Radical Left Do Nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland, who has watched great death and destruction of his City during his tenure, thinks this lawless situation should go on forever. Wrong! Portland will never recover with a fool for a Mayor…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

“It’s you who have created the hate and the division,” the Democratic mayor said of Trump. “You’ve tried to divide us more than any other figure in modern history. And now you want me to stop the violence that you helped create.”

“You’ve tried to divide us more than any other figure in modern history and now you want me to stop the violence you helped create.”pic.twitter.com/6XHSi76vyL — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 30, 2020

Amy Kremer, chair of Women for America First and co-founder of Women for Trump, tweeted out a photo of the victim, saying: “This is Jay Bishop. He was a good American that loved his country and Backed the Blue. He was murdered in Portland by ANTIFA. Jay, we will never forget you. Rest In Peace my friend.”

This is Jay Bishop. He was a good American that loved his country and Backed the Blue.🇺🇸 He was murdered in Portland by ANTIFA. Jay, we will never forget you. Rest In Peace my friend.🙏✝️ pic.twitter.com/AbOoGVw90B — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) August 30, 2020

Police are pleading with the public for any information concerning the killing, including photos, videos or eyewitness accounts.

