https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/514303-trump-labels-portland-mayor-a-fool-bring-in-the-national-guard

Portland has been the site of daily protests since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Tensions in the Oregon city escalated last month after the Trump administration deployed federal troops as part of the president’s efforts to protect federal property, leading to violent clashes between officers and protesters.

The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., ignited a fresh wave of demonstrations in cities across the nation. In Portland, protests persisted, although they have reportedly only numbered a few hundred people in recent days.

group of protesters on Friday held demonstrations outside the mayor’s residence and in front of the city police union building to demand more action in response to police violence.

Late Saturday, a man was shot and killed following a day in which a caravan of Trump supporters entered Portland and clashed with protesters, police said . The man who was fatally shot was wearing a hat with “Patriot Prayer” across the front, according to multiple reports. Patriot Prayer is a far-right group that has clashed with protesters before.

It remains unclear if the shooting was linked to the skirmishes, which happened throughout the day, according to police. Police said they made 10 arrests on Saturday.

“If anyone can provide information about this case, I ask them to please reach out to our detectives,” Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement. “This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible.”

Trump has regularly painted the unrest and violence in some U.S. cities this summer as a product of Democratic leadership. He has repeatedly pledged “law and order” to respond to the current environment.

Wheeler last month decried the federal presence of officers in his city. After being teargassed outside a federal courthouse while joining protesters one night, he said “flat-out urban warfare” was being waged against “the people of this country by the president of the United States.”

In an open letter to the president Friday, he urged the president to keep federal troops away from the city, noting the city could handle responding to looting, arson, or vandalism that has taken place.

