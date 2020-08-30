https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-portland-riots-mayor/2020/08/30/id/984526

With the escalation of counterprotesters clashing with anti-Trump activists, Portland’s riots turned deadly Saturday night, promoting President Donald Trump to call out Mayor Ted Wheeler as a “fool” for letting the situation get out of hand.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning:

“The big backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected after 95 days of watching and incompetent Mayor admit that he has no idea what he is doing. The people of Portland won’t put up with no safety any longer.The Mayor is a FOOL. Bring in the National Guard!”

Trump has repeatedly offered help to Democrat-run cities overrun by rioters, looting, and arson, but most have declined the offer.

Trump also tweeted:

“Wheeler is incompetent, much like Sleepy Joe Biden. This is not what our great Country wants. They want Safety & Security, and do NOT want to Defund our Police!”

The Trump administration cannot send national riot forces into states and localities without permission.

Trump added via tweet:

“Our great National Guard could solve these problems in less than 1 hour. Local authorities must ask before it is too late. People of Portland, and other Democrat run cities, are disgusted with Schumer, Pelosi, and thier local ‘leaders.’ They want Law & Order!”

