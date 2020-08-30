https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-supporter-shot-and-killed-on-streets-of-portland-developing/

These first 3 videos show the shooting as it happened tonight.

This video has the closest view…

More than 1,000 people gathered Saturday in Clackamas County at the area’s largest rally for President Donald Trump amid the 2020 election season. Demonstrators then formed a caravan of hundreds of cars that poured into downtown Portland.

The parade led to tense moments between Trump supporters and counter-protesters who gathered on sidewalks and in the streets in opposition. After most of the Trump supporters had left the area, Portland police said a man was shot and killed downtown around 8:45 p.m.

The man lay in the street as medics tended to the gunshot wounds. The body remained there after medics left. Next to the body was camouflage gear with infidel and thin blue line patches, which commonly indicate support for law enforcement. Police taped off the area.

A photo from the scene published by Getty Images showed the man wearing a hat with a Patriot Prayer logo.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson said he had also seen the photo of the man killed. He did not say whether he knew the person. “I have to figure out what the hell is going on,” Gibson said Saturday night, before hanging up.

Antifa then celebrated the death of Patriot Prayer member…

Here’s the shooter…

