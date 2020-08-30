https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-supporter-shot-and-killed-on-streets-of-portland-developing/

These first 3 videos show the shooting as it happened tonight.

This video has the closest view…

It sounds like someone is shouting, “We got a Trumper right here” just before the shots are fired and the man is killed. pic.twitter.com/MMCnp5iwtj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Warning Graphic: Here’s the only angle of the shooting in Portland that I have found so far. pic.twitter.com/CXPGplYzNb — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) August 30, 2020

More than 1,000 people gathered Saturday in Clackamas County at the area’s largest rally for President Donald Trump amid the 2020 election season. Demonstrators then formed a caravan of hundreds of cars that poured into downtown Portland.

The parade led to tense moments between Trump supporters and counter-protesters who gathered on sidewalks and in the streets in opposition. After most of the Trump supporters had left the area, Portland police said a man was shot and killed downtown around 8:45 p.m.

The man lay in the street as medics tended to the gunshot wounds. The body remained there after medics left. Next to the body was camouflage gear with infidel and thin blue line patches, which commonly indicate support for law enforcement. Police taped off the area.

A photo from the scene published by Getty Images showed the man wearing a hat with a Patriot Prayer logo.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson said he had also seen the photo of the man killed. He did not say whether he knew the person. “I have to figure out what the hell is going on,” Gibson said Saturday night, before hanging up.

Antifa then celebrated the death of Patriot Prayer member…

“I am not sad that a f—ing fascist died tonight,” says a woman at the antifa gathering in downtown Portland. The crowd laughs and cheers. The ID of the deceased is not confirmed but he is believed to be a Trump & blue lives supporter. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/XV6471FSuF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

“He was a f—ing Nazi! Our community held its own.” Antifa & BLM in Portland celebrate the homicide of a purported Trump supporter who was affiliated with Patriot Prayer, a Portland-area conservative group. pic.twitter.com/xjIWk0KHN2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Here’s the shooter…

Shooter on the left#PortlandShooting pic.twitter.com/vQewABXWhX — Darth Crypto – The Sith Jew (@ToolFree2point0) August 30, 2020

WARNING: Graphic images here, and I’m only including some lower-res images in the tweet.@SmileItsNathan was on scene when the fatal Portland shooting happened. Here are some images. More in the link and (warning again) they are higher resolution there.https://t.co/ziLgT3SI0B pic.twitter.com/meX5TGXs9k — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

