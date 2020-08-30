https://thehill.com/policy/technology/514346-twitter-slaps-manipulated-media-tag-on-video-shared-by-scalise-that-alters

Twitter on Sunday flagged a manipulated clip posted by House Minority Whip Steve ScaliseStephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseHouse GOP leaders slam Pelosi for saying Biden shouldn’t debate Trump DOJ asks governors about coronavirus orders that may have resulted in nursing home deaths QAnon backer Greene also promoted ‘Pizzagate,’ said Charlottesville was ‘inside job’ MORE (R-La.) that alters a question from activist Ady Barkan to Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMick Mulvaney to start hedge fund Trump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday amid unrest Warner calls Intelligence chief’s decision to scale down congressional election security briefings ‘outrageous’ MORE.

The clip is included in a video the House’s number-two Republican tweeted that accuses Democrats of fomenting and encouraging violent unrest. “No police. Mob rule. Total chaos. That’s the result of the Democrat agenda,” Scalise tweeted.

No police.

Mob rule.

Total chaos. That’s the result of the Democrat agenda. Ask yourself: Is this what you want in your town next? ↓ pic.twitter.com/zFnrx2kjZq — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In the initial interview, Barkan, who uses a computerized artificial voice due to his ALS, asks Biden if “we agree that we can redirect some of the funding” for police departments toward public safety and mental health services. “Yes,” Biden responds.

The clip Scalise tweeted, however, inserts the words “for police” into Barkan’s question, using the same computer-generated voice.

Biden has repeatedly come out against the movement to defund the police. Barkan, who also uses a wheelchair due to his condition, endorsed Biden in July and asked him about the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.

Barkan called on Scalise to remove the video, tweeting “I have lost my ability to speak, but not my agency or my thoughts. You and your team have doctored my words for your own political gain. Please remove this video immediately. You owe the entire disability community an apology.”

ADVERTISEMENT

.@SteveScalise, These are not my words. I have lost my ability to speak, but not my agency or my thoughts. You and your team have doctored my words for your own political gain. Please remove this video immediately. You owe the entire disability community an apology. https://t.co/N6G5RgMXlO — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) August 30, 2020

Liz Jaff, who co-founded the Be a Hero political action committee with Barkan, also condemned the video, tweeting “to change his words like this is horrific.”

A representative for Barkan referred The Hill to his tweet. The Hill has reached out to Scalise’s office for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

