On Tuesday 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse from Illinois shot three far left rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin killing two.

Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with six crimes including murder following the shootings in Kenosha.

It will likely be months before Kyle’s case goes to court.

According to US law he is still an innocent man until he is confirmed guilty by a court of law.

But the Democrats and far left tech giants do not believe in the rule of law. They support the rule of the mob. And if the mob says a person is guilty then EVERYONE must agree with the mob’s assessment.

Twitter has no time for Western rule of law.

The mob demands obedience!

On Sunday morning The Gateway Pundit contributor Cassandra Fairbanks was notified by Twitter that she is suspended.

Her crime was tweeting out, “Kyle Rittenhouse did nothing wrong.”

That is her opinion.

But Twitter will not allow it.

Cassandra was put on a 12-hour suspension this morning.

For 12 hours.

The only rule that matters with the tech giants is mob rule.

