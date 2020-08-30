http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xMLV13SJIf0/

Two officers were wounded early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

WLS reports the shooting occurred as officers were attempting to arrest a suspect who was sitting inside a vehicle.

Officers pulled the suspect over about 2:30 a.m. and “were conducting a traffic stop” when the suspect refused to exit his vehicle. The officer’s then broke out one of the suspect’s windows in an attempt to get him out of the vehicle.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the suspect allegedly moved from the front seat to the back seat in hopes of avoiding apprehension. He then allegedly opened fire while officers were trying to arrest him, striking one officer in the side multiple times and shooting a second officer in the shoulder.

A third officer shot the suspect.

Both wounded officers are expected to survive.

Breitbart News reported 14 people were shot, four fatally, Friday thru Saturday at noon in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

Two people were injured and one killed in one Friday night shooting alone, after a gunman opening fire on three individuals who were on a porch around 7: 15 p.m. A 66-year-year old woman was shot in the shoulder, a 48-year-old man was wounded by shattered glass, and a 39-year-old man was struck numerous times, transported to a hospital, and pronounced dead.

