The hashtag #BidenRiots began trending on social media Saturday night and into Sunday following another deadly night of chaos in large Democrat-run cities. Liberals began losing their collective minds at the viral popularity of the “Biden” label.

But Biden supporters are already losing it in the streets, which is what has prompted the hashtag to begin with.

In Portland on Saturday, an unhinged woman was caught on video screaming at supporters of President Donald Trump and at one point attempted to steal a “Trump 2020” flag but was thwarted.

After her unsuccessful attempt, she continued exchanging words with the small group, at one point calling them “Nazis” — though she was the one who was attempting to stifle their political speech by stealing their property and shouting them down.

**Warning: Strong language

Joe Biden supporters hard at work before the election ! Are they all Deranged ? 😳 pic.twitter.com/NEM7Al5sU3 — ❌🇺🇸Steve🇺🇸🇺🇸America First🇺🇸🇮🇹MAGA🇺🇸KAG (@SJPFISH) August 30, 2020

“What the f**k are you gonna do? What the f**k are you gonna do?” she asked repeatedly as she tussled with two men over the flag.

“Walk away,” one of the men said. “Walk away.”

She does, but then returns and continues screaming at the men.

“You die, you die, you die, you f**king Nazis!” she hollered, pointing.

“You’re a terrorist!” one of the men yells in response.

Later in Portland, where acts of rioting, violence and destruction have been nearly continuous for more than three months, a pro-police supporter of President Donald Trump was shot and killed, according to reports Sunday.

“We got a Trumper right there,” someone is heard yelling in a video of the incident shortly before the victim is gunned down.

‘We got a Trumper’: Rioters cheer and celebrate after pro-police victim is shot dead in Portland https://t.co/7saNk3bcgO pic.twitter.com/7sRtPeDDgT — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) August 30, 2020

It’s unclear what actually led to the shooting, according to The Oregonian. Police have not yet released a motive, and as of Sunday, no one has been taken into custody.

A photo published by Getty showed the victim was wearing a Patriot Prayer hat. Joey Gibson, leader of the organization, said he, too, had seen the photo but did not say if he knew the man.

“I have to figure out what the hell is going on,” he told reporters.

It was the third consecutive weekend that supporters of the president were in Portland and were attacked by Left-wing Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters.

There were other incidents of violence directed at Trump and police supporters Saturday in Portland as well.

Trump supporters were fending off attacks on the street from Antifa in Portland. The purported shooter is seen standing by as the truck with Trump flags on it drives on. pic.twitter.com/VfedEfK2pg — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 30, 2020

Without a doubt, the violence Americans are witnessing around the country night after night is endemic to Democrat-run cities that will swing for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

President Trump acknowledged as much in a retweet of Fox News host Lisa Boothe, who wrote, “Common theme in unsafe cities & states. NY: Bill de Blasio (D) & Andrew Cuomo (D); WA: Jenny Durkan (D) & Jay Inslee (D); IL: Lori Lightfoot (D) & J. B. Pritzker (D); OR: Ted Wheeler (D) & Kate Brown (D); MN: Jacob Frey (D) & Tim Walz (D); WI: John Antaramian (D) & Tony Evers (D).”

Thank you Lisa. Well stated!!! https://t.co/k0urkflQdx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Following news of the shooting, #BidenRiots began trending online.

Coast to coast the #BidenRiots are terrorizing cities — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 30, 2020

In Democrat-run cities across the country, innocent people are being murdered, communities are being burned to the ground, small businesses are being destroyed & Joe Biden refuses to stand up to his radical supporters causing the mayhem. Enough is enough, Joe! #BidenRiots — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 30, 2020

They’re murdering Trump supporters now. It’s gotten to the point of true insanity and absolute anarchy. The #BidenRiots are out of control. We must stop this now. https://t.co/Yb8zhoYnzz — Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) August 30, 2020

LOL, @ComfortablySmug and around 10 others tweeted #BidenRiots and now Libs are losing their minds and posting it out of anger because they think it shouldn’t be trending…….thereby causing it to trend. I can’t stop laughing. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 30, 2020

Understand, this professional troll doesn’t care that #Portland has been burning for nearly 3 months. He’s VERY VERY far away. If this were happening in his neighborhood — his take would be very different. The #BidenRiots have gone on long enough. Americans are fed up! https://t.co/uwgJrMTCNI — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) August 30, 2020

Several users, however, claimed, without evidence, that the trend was the result of a Russian ‘bot’ information warfare operation.

Hey, look, it’s morning in Moscow, and the trolls are busy, busy. Cartoon character avatars.

Photos of cars instead of a face.

Accounts ending with 8 random digits. All tweeting a Trump-Putin hashtag:#BidenRiots — JRehling (@JRehling) August 30, 2020

#BidenRiots is trending so Moscow is at it again I suppose 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/DsUraScMW9 — 🎶Jason M Jarrett🎶 (@Jasonmjarrett) August 30, 2020

Russian Bots & Trolls Trending #BidenRiots to Defend Trump & His Nazi Supporters Don’t engage with them in any conversation. Don’t use any kind of hate words & curse words. They want you to do that so they can get you blocked with mass report. Retweet to Inform others — Save The Democracy (BLM)🌊🌈🌊  (@DemocracyInn) August 30, 2020

The Portland shooting death comes after two people were killed and a third wounded allegedly by a 17-year-old teen in Kenosha, Wis., after he was set upon by rioters intent on burning and looting parts of the city.

Video evidence from the scene, along with witness accounts, indicate that the teen, Kyle Rittenhouse, was attacked, chased, and possibly fired upon before being forced to defend himself with a semi-automatic rifle.

On Twitter, President Trump noted that after the National Guard was activated to assist Kenosha police, the violence and rioting came to an end. He also took a dig at Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who has excused the rioting in his city and appeased the protesters, regardless of their level of violence.

“Success: Since the National Guard moved into Kenosha, Wisconsin, two days ago, there has been NO FURTHER VIOLENCE, not even a small problem. When legally asked to help by local authorities, the Federal Government will act and quickly succeed. Are you listening Portland?” Trump tweeted.

Success: Since the National Guard moved into Kenosha, Wisconsin, two days ago, there has been NO FURTHER VIOLENCE, not even a small problem. When legally asked to help by local authorities, the Federal Government will act and quickly succeed. Are you listening Portland? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2020

