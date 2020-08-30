https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/barricaded-gunman-shoots-2-cops-in-st-louis-officer-fighting-for-his-life/

Barricaded gunman in custody after shooting 2 police officers in South City

The officers were responding to a shooting call when a gunman shot the first officer in the head, critically injuring him. A second officer, rushing to his aid, was shot in the leg.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — A 43-year-old man accused of shooting two St. Louis City police officers was taken into custody overnight following a nearly 12-hour stand-off in South City.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the officers were responding to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Hartford Street just before 6 p.m. Saturday just south of Tower Grove Park.

While they were looking for a victim and a suspect, they heard gunfire and a 29-year-old officer was shot in the head and is in “very” critical condition, Hayden said. The gunman then shot another officer in the leg as he and others were going to assist the first officer.

“These officers, all they’re trying to do is their job and try to help a person who’s wounded and they come under fire themselves,” Hayden said. “The officer who’s most critically injured, pray for him.”

The officer who was critically injured is still in grave condition.

UPDATE

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis police officer who was a “hero” to his family died Sunday after being shot in the head by a barricaded gunman on the city’s south side, authorities said. Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, 29, had been with the department for 3 1/2 years.