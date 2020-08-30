https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-man-shot-portland-night-clashes-pro-trump-caravan-antifa-black-lives-matter-rioters/

A man was reported by witnesses to have been shot on a street in downtown Portland, Oregon Saturday night. The shooting occurred as Trump supporters in a pickup truck caravan were repeatedly attacked by Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters. Videos taken of the clashes show unprovoked violence by participants on both sides. The cause of the shooting is unknown as of now, however unconfirmed reports say the victim is believed to be a man who was protesting against the Trump caravan. Only a few gunshots were reported heard by witnesses.

Update: Portland police say the gunshot victim has died. They are sending homicide detectives to the scene.”

Portland police confirm the person shot has died. They are sending homicide detectives to the scene. — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) August 30, 2020

The Oregonian also reported that police have not stated whether or not the shooting was tied to the protests.

Video of the gunshots:

Here’s the video with the gun shots pic.twitter.com/oEQQsrA8cC — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) August 30, 2020

Video of the aftermath shows police attending to a man on the street as an eyewitness describes what he heard.

A man has been shot, police and ambulance are attending pic.twitter.com/GgkB6acetH — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 30, 2020

A man has been shot in downtown Portland. Ambulance and police are attending. pic.twitter.com/lKjPO2bbLK — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 30, 2020

UPDATE– Police say the shooting was NOT related to protests.

Police Say the Shooting was NOT related to Protest–> : Man shot in chest in SE Portland; incident not related to protest https://t.co/Jf0HXpkNKN via @fox12oregon — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) August 30, 2020

Earlier clashes involved fists, eggs, paintballs and pepper spray.

Clashes. Trump people unload paintballs and pepper spray. They shot me too. pic.twitter.com/PwU5pZMLnV — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

A counter protestors named Tony bartell films license plates, MAGA supporter beat him pic.twitter.com/MqUajoy9I2 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 30, 2020

Counter protestor throws egg, MAGA sprays car pic.twitter.com/D6lPNdmy0g — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 30, 2020

This is the exact projectile that hit me. I’m good. pic.twitter.com/pXDqYFvlff — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) August 30, 2020

Driving through crowds and macing out of vehicles at SW 4th and Washington. pic.twitter.com/dCNJxYlkYn — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) August 30, 2020

One counter-protester & pro-Trump rally attendee engaged in a fist fight on the roadway at the ramp to the Morrison Bridge. #PortlandProtests #PDXProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/KNnDgxiskF — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) August 30, 2020

Armed Trump supporters were seen at the beginning of the demonstration:

Organizers encouraged concealed carry to the event, but some are open carrying pic.twitter.com/s82J8CEcES — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 29, 2020

