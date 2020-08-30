https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-man-shot-portland-night-clashes-pro-trump-caravan-antifa-black-lives-matter-rioters/

A man was reported by witnesses to have been shot on a street in downtown Portland, Oregon Saturday night. The shooting occurred as Trump supporters in a pickup truck caravan were repeatedly attacked by Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters. Videos taken of the clashes show unprovoked violence by participants on both sides. The cause of the shooting is unknown as of now, however unconfirmed reports say the victim is believed to be a man who was protesting against the Trump caravan. Only a few gunshots were reported heard by witnesses.

Update: Portland police say the gunshot victim has died. They are sending homicide detectives to the scene.”

The Oregonian also reported that police have not stated whether or not the shooting was tied to the protests.

Video of the gunshots:

Video of the aftermath shows police attending to a man on the street as an eyewitness describes what he heard.

UPDATE– Police say the shooting was NOT related to protests.

Earlier clashes involved fists, eggs, paintballs and pepper spray.

Armed Trump supporters were seen at the beginning of the demonstration:

