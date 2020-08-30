https://pjmedia.com/election/stephen-kruiser/2020/08/31/war-for-the-white-house-podcast-5-kruiser-vodkapundit-and-townhalls-storm-paglia-on-trumps-home-run-convention-speech-n865815

Trump’s RNC Recharge Was Spectacular

I had the honor of hosting the fifth installment of Townhall Media’s new bi-weekly election podcast with my friends and colleagues, PJ Media Senior Columnist Stephen Green and the co-host of Towhnall’s “Triggered” podcast, Storm Paglia.

We break down the big flourish finish of the Republican National Convention, focusing a lot on President Trump’s speech, of course. We also get into what it all means for the president and the campaign going forward.

These are fun, all-access podcasts that we’re doing to counter the gloom and doom liberal misery media.

Enjoy, my friends.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

