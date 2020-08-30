https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/08/30/warning-flares-being-sent-out-meghan-mccain-is-agreeing-with-michael-moore-about-the-election-and-dems-might-want-to-listen/

Meghan McCain and Michael Moore are certainly not members of President Trump’s base, but they think the Left could use a reality check as November approaches.

McCain says Democrats are being warned.

As we wrote about earlier, Michael Moore apparently believes Democrats are way underestimating Trump’s chances to be reelected in November.

Now be honest … you didn’t wake up this morning and expect to be reading about Meghan McCain and Michael Moore being in agreement regarding the election, did you?

