Meghan McCain and Michael Moore are certainly not members of President Trump’s base, but they think the Left could use a reality check as November approaches.

How Michael Moore and I are agreeing on something is crazy town, but hey it’s 2020…. This election is far from over and there’s a level of denial and hubris from the majority of democrats about what’s happening in the country (much like in 2016) that is truly insane to see. https://t.co/IMuBuQqtkJ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 30, 2020

McCain says Democrats are being warned.

There are warning flares being sent out everywhere to Democrats in these polls that the messaging on rioting isn’t working and it’s helping Trump in swing states. If there isn’t some recalibration soon, no one can be shocked in Nov. Why democrats wont take action is insane… https://t.co/sWtojiDABX — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 30, 2020

As we wrote about earlier, Michael Moore apparently believes Democrats are way underestimating Trump’s chances to be reelected in November.

Sucks to be them! Michael Moore gets SUPER honest about Trump winning in November and the Left just can’t DEAL https://t.co/NYZFoAOrxA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 30, 2020

Now be honest … you didn’t wake up this morning and expect to be reading about Meghan McCain and Michael Moore being in agreement regarding the election, did you?

