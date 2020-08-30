https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/30/watch-3-year-old-safe-after-getting-tangled-in-a-kite-and-lifted-into-the-air/

Do you know how in cartoons you watched growing up as a kid there was always a character who would get caught in a kite string or something and get lifted up into the air? Impossible, right?

WRONG!

Because that very thing happened at a festival in Taiwan where a three-year-old somehow got herself tangled in a rather long kite and was lifted dozens of feet into the air. Yes, she’s safe, so watch the video guilt-free:

A three-year-old girl miraculously suffered no injuries after she got caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several metres in to the air at a festival in Taiwanhttps://t.co/z98WbIMXl2 pic.twitter.com/iMA5GE2Lsb — ITV News (@itvnews) August 30, 2020

According to Bloomberg, she was “more than 30 feet in the air”:

🪁 WATCH: A 3-year-old girl was swept more than 30 feet into the air after being entangled in a kite string during a festival in Taiwan on Sunday, prompting authorities to halt the event. According to her parents the girls was not injured pic.twitter.com/8kKUWRhMij — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) August 30, 2020

Here’s another angle:

Earlier today a 3 year old girl in Taiwan accidentally got latched to a kite and was sent airborne. Thankfully she is safe. Here’s more about the story: https://t.co/ziXptbrJc3 pic.twitter.com/B4dTM9ie8Y — Sophia (Full Stop) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) August 30, 2020

And, yes, thankfully she’s safe. But, wow.

