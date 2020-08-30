https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/30/watch-3-year-old-safe-after-getting-tangled-in-a-kite-and-lifted-into-the-air/

Do you know how in cartoons you watched growing up as a kid there was always a character who would get caught in a kite string or something and get lifted up into the air? Impossible, right?

WRONG!

Because that very thing happened at a festival in Taiwan where a three-year-old somehow got herself tangled in a rather long kite and was lifted dozens of feet into the air. Yes, she’s safe, so watch the video guilt-free:

According to Bloomberg, she was “more than 30 feet in the air”:

Here’s another angle:

And, yes, thankfully she’s safe. But, wow.

***

