Black Lives Matter supporters chanting “abolish the police” have torn down a statue of Sir John A MacDonald, the Scotsman who became Canada’s first prime minister, in Montreal.

Video footage uploaded to social media by Matt Wolf, a staffer working for Alberta’s premier, shows demonstrators gathered around the monument, already defaced with communist-style insignia, chanting “No justice, no peace, abolish the police” in the drizzling rain as they haul on a rope tied around the Glasgow-born nation-builder’s torso.

Sir John’s statue then crashes to the ground with such violence that it is completely decapitated, with the “lawless mob” cheering euphorically and an activist rushing forward to “teabag” the long-dead statesman’s head after it comes to rest.

Statue of Canada’s first prime minister torn down by a lawless mob. Disgraceful. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/gpLAyY4xLH — Matt Wolf (@MattWolfAB) August 29, 2020

A group calling itself nobordersmedia shared images of the historic statue further vandalised with graffiti including the anarchist logo as it lay on the ground, activists standing triumphantly on Sir John’s severed head, and details of a banner which had been hung on the monument levelling various accusations at him.

“The racist John A. Macdonald statue in Montreal has fallen,” the group boasted.

“It was taken down minutes ago by masked protesters at the end of the #DefundThePolice police demo.”

Unlike many Western leaders, the Premier of Quebec, François Legault, both condemned the vandalism and pledged action to reverse it.

“Whatever one might think of John A MacDonald, destroying a monument in this way is unacceptable,” he tweeted in French.

“We must fight racism, but destroying parts of our history is not the solution. Vandalism has no place in our democracy and the statue must be restored,” he insisted.

However, the devolved left-separatist Scottish National Party (SNP) administration in Sir John’s native Scotland already turned its back on him some years ago, purging him from Scotland.org websites to appease activists opposed to the British Empire and its legacy.

