Ted Wheeler, the buffoon mayor of Portland believes he is in charge of his city. He is blind to the Antifa BLM rioters who have taken over and claims he doesn’t need any help.

The city of Portland is literally on fire and has been for months. Every night Antifa and BLM rioters gather in the city center and destroy property and attack police. President Trump has offered help, but the city’s Democrat mayor Ted Wheeler and the Oregon far-left Democrat governor have refused.

The brash and ignorant mayor sent a letter to President Trump and shared it on Twitter showing his total contempt for the President and his total blindness to what is going on in his city:

Today, I sent this letter via email to @realDonaldTrump declining his recurring offer to aid Portland by sending federal enforcement to the city. https://t.co/W85EDfriyk pic.twitter.com/CC1IWTp5k8 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 28, 2020

But the mayor is in very deep denial. The night after he sent the nasty e-mail to the President rioters took over his city again and even chained themselves in the lobby of his apartment building.

Portland Black Lives Matter Have Chained Themselves Together in Lobby of Leftist Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Apartment https://t.co/8MuBWoNhyC via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) August 29, 2020

Now last night a Trump supporter was shot dead in his city.

Wheeler is incompetent, much like Sleepy Joe Biden. This is not what our great Country wants. They want Safety & Security, and do NOT want to Defund our Police! https://t.co/lZigDBjvKJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

The common them of the riot filled cities is clear:

Common theme in unsafe cities & states. NY: Bill de Blasio (D) & Andrew Cuomo (D); WA: Jenny Durkan (D) & Jay Inslee (D); IL: Lori Lightfoot (D) & J. B. Pritzker (D); OR: Ted Wheeler (D) & Kate Brown (D); MN: Jacob Frey (D) & Tim Walz (D); WI: John Antaramian (D) & Tony Evers (D) — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 29, 2020

