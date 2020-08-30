https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dont-want-help-idiot-portland-mayor-wheeler-sends-president-trump-nasty-letter-refusing-assistance-breaks-lose-city/

Ted Wheeler, the buffoon mayor of Portland believes he is in charge of his city.  He is blind to the Antifa BLM rioters who have taken over and claims he doesn’t need any help.

The city of Portland is literally on fire and has been for months.  Every night Antifa and BLM rioters gather in the city center and destroy property and attack police.  President Trump has offered help, but the city’s Democrat mayor Ted Wheeler and the Oregon far-left Democrat governor have refused.

The brash and ignorant mayor sent a letter to President Trump and shared it on Twitter showing his total contempt for the President and his total blindness to what is going on in his city:

But the mayor is in very deep denial.  The night after he sent the nasty e-mail to the President rioters took over his city again and even chained themselves in the lobby of his apartment building.

Now last night a Trump supporter was shot dead in his city.

The common them of the riot filled cities is clear:

