https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/08/30/what-riots-buck-sexton-uses-four-phrases-to-illustrate-the-left-medias-summer-of-protest-spin/

As talk show host Buck Sexton shows us, the Left and many in the media have simply refused to call out violent protesting and rioting across the nation. Instead, they seem to adopt new levels of spin at every turn.

The Democrat media talking points have gone from: “the protests are the new civil rights movement” to “the protests are mostly peaceful” to “what riots? these are protests” to “Trump supporters are causing these protest riots” all in one summer — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 30, 2020

To his point, the coronavirus made mass gatherings too dangerous until there were protests.

Cheerleader for mass protests Nancy Pelosi says Republicans ‘do not accept science’ on containing coronavirus spread (and people have thoughts) https://t.co/HOdZHs4HvC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 26, 2020

We were told time and again that the protests were “mostly peaceful.”

‘Check out those peaceful protests’: Phillip Nieto’s video-filled thread gives eye-opening look into Biden mob riots during final night of RNC (watch) https://t.co/IkzrBK6fv7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 28, 2020

‘You cannot make this up’: CNN chyron calls Kenosha protests ‘FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL’ https://t.co/4F0t5hIAJO — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 27, 2020

And of course, none of this can be blamed on the Left.

Nice TRY, jacka*s: HuffPo ‘journo’ tries SUPER hard to blame right-wing vigilantes for the mob’s violence, fails SPECTACULARLY https://t.co/Nt08IHmCCl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 28, 2020

One would think that at some point, the Left and their allies in the media would stop spinning what’s taking place long enough to regain just a small bit of credibility.

This really is true. https://t.co/WA7SQA03HE — Christopher Carter 🕶 (@RealCLCarter) August 30, 2020

And scarce are the voices in the news media that will call that out https://t.co/KXBxRGRXX9 — Snarky Malarky (@DougHarrisIII) August 30, 2020

No credibility with no accountability is not a good combination.

***

RELATED:

Rioters in Portland have again tried to burn down the Portland police officers’ union building

‘Heartbreaking thread’ of photos from reporter’s walk through Kenosha doesn’t align with Joe Biden slamming Trump for sending federal agents to ‘peaceful protests’

Polling emergency! Dem Sen. Brian Schatz says there’s NO defense of looting, because it’s ‘politically insane’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

