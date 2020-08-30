https://justthenews.com/government/local/wisconsin-governor-tony-evers-tells-trump-not-visit-kenosha?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is discouraging President Trump from taking his planned trip Tuesday to the city of Kenosha.

The city has experienced a wave of violence, including a fatal shooting, as part of the protests following the Aug. 23 death of black male Jacob Blake, who was shot multiple times by police during an attempted arrest.

“I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state. I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together,” wrote Evers in a letter to the president.

Trump is scheduled to meet with law enforcement officers in Kenosha and inspect the damage that has plagued the city, including torched buildings and local businesses.

In response to governor’s letter, White House spokesperson Judd Deere wrote, “The White House has been humbled by the outreach of individuals from Kenosha who have welcomed the President’s visit and are longing for leadership to support local law enforcement and businesses that have been vandalized. President Trump looks forward to visiting on Tuesday and helping this great city heal and rebuild.”

During an interview in New Hampshire on Friday, Trump said of the shooting, in which two people were killed and one injured, “It was not a good sight. I didn’t like the sight of it, certainly. And I think most people would agree with that.”

With the election 65 days away, the president is mounting an aggressive “law and order” campaign to convince voters that the chaos associated with the social justice protests in the Democrat-run cities – which started with the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody – are the result of poor leadership.

