Wisconsin Gov. Tony EversTony EversACLU demands Kenosha officials resign following the shooting of Jacob Blake The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Pence rips Biden as radical risk Justice Dept. launches civil rights investigation into Jacob Blake shooting MORE (D) urged President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday amid unrest Warner calls Intelligence chief’s decision to scale down congressional election security briefings ‘outrageous’ Katyusha rocket lands in Baghdad ‘Green Zone’: report MORE on Sunday to “reconsider” his plans to visit Kenosha, Wis., which has been rocked by unrest for the past several nights following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police.

In a letter to the White House shared by Evers’s office Sunday afternoon, the governor warned that Trump’s presence could “hinder” the state’s attempts to heal after a video of Kenosha police shooting Blake seven times in the back sparked a week of protests that in some cases descended into violence.

“I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state. I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together,” he wrote.

“I am likewise concerned that an in-person visit from you will require a massive re-direction of these resources to support your visit at a time when it is critical that we continue to remain focused on keeping the people of Kenosha safe and supporting the community’s response,” Evers continued.

A White House spokesperson told reporters on Saturday that the president planned to visit Kenosha on Tuesday.

The president has attempted to tie Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMick Mulvaney to start hedge fund Trump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday amid unrest Warner calls Intelligence chief’s decision to scale down congressional election security briefings ‘outrageous’ MORE and other Democrats to the protests, using the unrest to paint a dark picture of what he says the U.S. would look like under a Biden presidency. As an example, he has pointed to Kenosha, where at least half a dozen businesses have burned to the ground in recent days, according to local media reports. Three people were shot and two were killed last week, allegedly by a 17-year-old who traveled to the city from Illinois.

Kenosha’s mayor on Sunday also urged the president not to come.

“Realistically, from our perspective, our preference would have been for him not to be coming at this point in time,” Mayor John Antaramian (D) said on NPR’s “Weekend Edition.”

“All presidents are always welcome and campaign issues are always going on. But it would have been, I think, better had he waited to have for another time to come,” Antaramian added.

