A Kenosha Black Lives Matter speaker at a Kenosha rally on Saturday went off script a bit and called for retaliation killings.

The speaker told the hundreds in attendance, “You kill one of us, it’s time for us to kill one of yours… Why are we the ones who have to keep burying one of ours.”

They are openly calling for a race war.

And, for the record, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spoke earlier at the same protest.

Of course, these protesters are also completely oblivious to the facts.

There are about twice as many whites killed by blacks each year than blacks killed by whites according to FBI statistics.

Via the Kenosha News:

