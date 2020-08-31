https://www.theblaze.com/news/minnesota-democratic-mayors-endorse-trump

At least six Democratic mayors broke with the party and endorsed President Donald Trump over the weekend.

All six mayors, from swing state Minnesota, made clear their intentions in an open letter.

What are the details?

Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich, Chisholm Mayor John Champa, Ely Mayor Chuck Novak, Eveleth Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich, Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson, and Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe all signed an open letter endorsing the president for four more years.

A portion of the joint letter said, “As Greater Minnesota Mayors from Democratic cities on the Iron Range of Minnesota, we write today to formally endorse the re-election of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Like many in our region, we have voted for Democrats over many decades. We have watched as our constituents’ jobs left not only the Iron Range, but our country.”

“By putting tariffs on our products and supporting bad trade deals, politicians like Joe Biden did nothing to help the working class,” the scathing letter continued. “We lost thousands of jobs, and generations of young people have left the Iron Range in order to provide for their families with good paying jobs elsewhere.”

The Minnesota mayors all agreed that the Democratic Party is unrecognizable in 2020 due to its massive shift to the left.

“Today, we don’t recognize the Democratic Party,” the letter declared. “It has been moved so far to the left it can no longer claim to be advocates of the working class. The hard-working Minnesotans that built their lives and supported their families here on the Range have been abandoned by radical Democrats.”

“We didn’t choose to leave the Democratic Party, the party left us,” the mayors added. “Yet, four years ago, something wonderful happened. Donald J. Trump was elected President of the United States, and he stood up to China, implemented tax cuts and fought for the working class.”

The letter pointed out that former vice president and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is simply out of touch with many people in the Midwest and specifically in Minnesota.

“Now, four years later, the Iron Range is roaring back to life and for the first time in a very long time, locals are hopeful because of this President’s policies and willingness to fight for us,” the letter added. “Lifelong politicians like Joe Biden are out of touch with the working class, out of touch with what the country needs, and out of touch with those of us here on the Iron Range and in small towns like ours across our nation.”

The letter concluded that there is much at stake in the 2020 presidential election — and Trump is apparently the one to fit the bill to fight for the average American.

“In this election, there is a lot at stake, but the biggest risk is our jobs, our economy, and our way of life,” the letter pointed out. “President Trump delivered the best economy in our nation’s history, and President Trump will deliver for us again. He will continue to fight for every American, regardless of party affiliation and continue to stand up for the working class. Today, we write to formally endorse President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for four more years.”

Something is brewing in the Midwest

The move comes on the heels of filmmaker and leftist activist Michael Moore warning Democratic voters that Trump is on track for a sweeping win against Democrats in the November general election.

On Saturday, Moore wrote a now-viral Facebook post admitting that enthusiasm for a Trump win in swing states is at fever pitch, calling the support for the incumbent “off the charts.”

He also warned that progressive complacency will backfire for the Democratic Party if voters aren’t careful.

Moore correctly predicted that Trump would clinch the presidency in 2016 over former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Sorry to have to provide the reality check again, but when CNN polled registered voters in August in just the swing states, Biden and Trump were a virtual tie,” he wrote in Saturday’s social media post. “In Minnesota, it’s 47-47. In Michigan, where Biden had a big lead, Trump has closed the gap to 4 points.”

“Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again?” he warned. “Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off?”

He concluded, “The Biden campaign just announced he’ll be visiting a number of states — but not Michigan. Sound familiar? I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much. Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!”

