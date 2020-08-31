https://www.theblaze.com/news/bottle-attack-harlem-unprovoked-random

A 66-year-old man was injured in an unprovoked attack in New York City and it was caught on surveillance video released by the NYPD.

Police say that the attack occurred on Aug. 23 in broad daylight at the intersection of West 129th St. and Convent Avenue in Harlem.

The video shows a man walking with what appears to be a briefcase in one hand and a grocery bag with items inside in the other hand. Then another man runs up behind him and strikes him forcefully with a bottle.

Police say that the victim fell to the ground and was beaten several more times with the bottle by the assailant who fled soon afterward.

The victim suffered numerous injuries to his face and his head, but refused immediate medical attention.

Neighbors are shocked

Some neighbors in the area, like Amir Aalaam who works at a shelter for displaced families, were shocked by the video and said the neighborhood is generally safe and quiet.

“I can’t believe that guy was hit over his head like that,” he said. “That’s just unjustifiable, and whoever is responsible for that, i hope they get apprehended as soon as possible.”

But other neighbors said they were not surprised.

“I live in New York City, nothing don’t shock me out here, trust me, nothing!” said a woman who works in the area.

Laundromat worker Dunia Diaz said she’s always on the lookout for random attacks.

“You don’t expect to come to work and be surprised with anything like that. It’s scary. It’s scary,” Diaz said. “I’m always looking. I keep my eyes everywhere.”

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the attacker.

Here’s a local news report about the harrowing incident:

[embedded content]

Caught On Camera: Random, Unprovoked Bottle Attack In Harlem



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

