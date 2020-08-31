https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dozen-people-show-outside-bidens-big-speech-pittsburgh-video/
This was awkward.
Joe Biden arrived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon for a campaign event.
Advertisement – story continues below
The 77-year-old brushed off reporters after he deplaned.
A few dozen people (including media) showed up for Biden’s ‘big speech’ on Monday.
TRENDING: “You Kill One of Us, It’s Time for Us to Kill One of Yours!” – Kenosha Black Lives Matter Speaker Calls for Retaliation Killings Against Whites (VIDEO)
Pathetic.
WATCH:
Advertisement – story continues below
Here are the people who showed up for Biden’s big speech in Pittsburgh today pic.twitter.com/Oegbts8avA
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 31, 2020
Joe Biden sounded winded as he read from a teleprompter and blamed Trump for left-wing violence.
WATCH:
Joe Biden slams President Trump: “He’s stroking violence in our cities.” pic.twitter.com/HNuXSoqpdH
— The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below