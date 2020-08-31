https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/cheering-blm-ignoring-riots-weeks-democrats-finally-speak-far-left-rioters-blame-trump/

For months now Democrat politicians and their far left media have downplayed the Antifa-Black Lives Matter rioting in Democrat-run cities across the country.

Their mainstream media continues to repeat the lie that the antifa-BLM protests are peaceful as businesses burn to the ground.

Democrats completely ignored the rioting by their colleagues for the entire DNC Convention.

Not one Democrat condemned the violence on the street. Instead the Democrat Party cheered Black Lives Matter and brutal killers.

Democrats cheered on the violent left every step of the way.

Dem leaders and their allies in the media cheered on the violent left every step of the way…pic.twitter.com/goInUrw6P8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 31, 2020

But in the last three days Democrats suddenly changed their narrative and suddenly they are speaking out against the rampant violence by young unhinged leftists.

Their poll numbers must be down.

Joe Biden suddenly condemned the antifa-BLM rioting after ignoring it during the DNC Convention just two weeks ago.

“I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same.” Joe Biden forcefully condemned the violent protests that took one life in Portland on Saturday. https://t.co/vqNl5pf2tr — CNN (@CNN) August 31, 2020

Chuck Schumer on Sunday finally condemned Democrat rioting.

President Trump is inciting violence while screaming LAW & ORDER. Enough. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 30, 2020

Your party has grifted BLM for campaign donations while bailing out the domestic terrorists. STFU, Chuck. — M3thods (@M2Madness) August 30, 2020

Kamala Harris, who urged Democrats to donate to BLM and march with these street criminals, is suddenly condemning the street violence.

I join @JoeBiden in condemning this violence. This can not—and must not—be who we are. Americans deserve a president who will heal our country and bring people together—not fan the flames of hate and division. https://t.co/21h00uFFR7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 30, 2020

Kamala Harris helped violent rioters in Minnesota get out of jail to do more damage. Don’t believe her when she says she “condemns the violence”—look at her record, not her words. https://t.co/lL2aYjxPZA — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 31, 2020

Evil Nancy Pelosi has yet to condemn the leftist violence.

But she is telling Joe Biden not to debate President Trump.

The democrats have blown the election and they know it. They have no real confidence in their man. https://t.co/mAtpF5PQQd — Ajamu Baraka (@ajamubaraka) August 28, 2020

And the Democrat Governor of Wisconsin is urging President Trump NOT to visit Kenosha after leftist criminals destroyed the city.

Obviously, Democrats are starting to worry about their chances in November after they put America through hell this year.

