On Saturday hundreds of Trump supporters held a vehicle parade through the Portland downtown.

Many of the vehicles were attacked by leftists on their way into the city.

And then later that night one Trump supporter Jay Bishop, whose real name is Aaron Danielson, was gunned down in cold blood by far left antifa member Michael Reinoehl from Oregon.

Reinoehl walked up behind Jay Bishop and shot him dead in the street.

Tonight in Portland BLM terrorists and Antifa murdered a Trump supporter in cold blood. No altercation, no fight. He walked up behind him and assassinated him because of his political views.pic.twitter.com/jNDs0YJcGn — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) August 30, 2020

Far left Antifa members cheered the news of the Trump supporter’s death.

Then later in the day Antifa leftists used Jay Bishop’s murder to fundraise for more riot equipment.

Now there is video of Michael Reinoehl with his 11-year-old daughter outside Mayor Ted Wheeler’s apartment on Friday night during the antifa protest.

Reinoehl’s daughter is carrying a baseball bat.

Via Andy Ngo.

Breaking: Antifa shooting suspect Michael Reinoehl was part of the antifa protest outside @tedwheeler’s condo the night before he killed Aaron “Jay” Danielson. He brought his 11-year-old child, who was armed with a bat. He was close with antifa black bloc. https://t.co/C612s1JDms pic.twitter.com/Q6iXBiZCpf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 31, 2020

This was the night before he murdered Trump supporter Aaron “Jay” Danielson.

In June Portland shooter Michael Reinoehl was arrested ifor driving 111 mph while drunk on I-84 with the same daughter in the car.

Portland shooter Michael Reinoehl was arrested in June for driving 111mph while drunk on I-84.#PortlandProtests #antifa #blmhttps://t.co/hKSYzy3WVk via @bakercityherald — Vlad the Enlightener (@NoWayLeftButUp) August 30, 2020

