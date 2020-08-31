https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/antifa-killer-trump-supporter-portland-arrested-june-drag-racing-son-drunk-arrested-last-month-gun-charges-dropped/

We reported yesterday that the anonymous message board 4chan once again, beat the media to identifying a violent rioter.

On Saturday night, a Portland Black Lives Matter militant shot and killed a member of the pro-Trump group Patriot Prayer.

Warning Graphic: Here’s the only angle of the shooting in Portland that I have found so far. pic.twitter.com/CXPGplYzNb — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) August 30, 2020

Within minutes of the shooting, 4chan users got to work, and within hours… they had a name.

The face of the Portland murderer has already been found. He has a large BLM tattoo on his neck. pic.twitter.com/UiEw3zS525 — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) August 30, 2020

The message board quickly claimed that the shooter is Michael Reinoehl, 48, of Portland.

The murder suspect has been identified as snowboard instructor Michael Reinoehl, from Oregon. — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) August 30, 2020

His name is Michael Reinoehl pic.twitter.com/TMTTHguPSI — Brittany (@Brittany3l) August 30, 2020

The Nationalist Review wrote in their in-depth report, “the 48-year-old ‘professional snowboarder’ was previously featured on a Bloomberg promo for the riots where he described himself as part of the rioter’s security apparatus. Reinoehl touted his military experience and described events that led up to him receiving a bullet grazing on his arm. In the video, a neck tattoo identical to the shooter’s own tattoo is seen on his neck.”

Watch the interview here:

[embedded content]

The shooter appeared to have a bandage wrapped around one of his arms to his elbow, the same way that Reinoehl’s arm was wrapped in the Bloomberg video.

Rioters in the city cheered and celebrated the murder by one of their peers.

Black Lives Matter celebrated the news that a pro-police, Patriot Prayer member was killed: pic.twitter.com/PZEi6CiWFl — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) August 30, 2020

Now it is being reported that the shooter, Reinoehl, is a member of Antifa and was arrested at the Portland protests last month on allegations of possessing a loaded gun in a public place, resisting arrest and interfering with police” but the charges were promptly dropped.

The alleged killer, ANTIFA member Michael Reinoehl, was arrested at a Portland protest last month on “allegations of possessing a loaded gun in a public place, resisting arrest and interfering with police” but the charges were later dropped. Um, why? https://t.co/RHqVLX0onM — Darla Krusee 😷 (@darlakrusee) August 31, 2020

The Oregonian reports:

Reinoehl’s posts indicate he attended many protests in Portland that began three months ago after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis under the knee of a police officer. On July 5 at one of the demonstrations, Reinoehl was cited at 2:10 a.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Main Street on allegations of possessing a loaded gun in a public place, resisting arrest and interfering with police He was given a date to appear in court later that month, but the allegations were dropped on July 30 with a “no complaint,” according to court records. The documents don’t indicate why prosecutors decided not to pursue the accusations. Reinoehl spent no time behind bars. Brent Weisberg, a spokesman for Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, said the office is still reviewing that July case involving Reinoehl.

We also have uncovered that Reinoehl was arrested in June for driving 111 mph drunk racing his teenage son:

Portland shooter Michael Reinoehl was arrested in June for driving 111mph while drunk on I-84.#PortlandProtests #antifa #blmhttps://t.co/hKSYzy3WVk via @bakercityherald — Vlad the Enlightener (@NoWayLeftButUp) August 30, 2020

The Baker City Herald said:

A Clackamas man and his teenage son were both arrested early Monday after an Oregon State Police trooper saw the pair apparently racing at over 100 mph in separate vehicles on Interstate 84 near North Powder. The father, Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also cited for driving while uninsured, driving while suspended, and for speeding. His 17-year-old son, whose name was not listed in a police report, was charged with driving under the influence of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Whoever let this killer go should be held partially accountable for the death of Aaron Danielson,a Trump supporter in Portland.

