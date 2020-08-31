https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/appeals-court-rejects-michael-flynns-effort-charges-dismissed/

In a decision that talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh called “inevitable” since federal judges are in a “fraternity” and aren’t likely to oppose each other, an appeals court on Monday rejected former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s petition to have his charges dismissed.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia sided 8-2 with U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan, who has been waging a personal fight to keep the charges against Flynn going even though the prosecutor, the U.S. Department of Justice, asked that they be dropped.

Flynn was caught in a process crime connected to FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Democrat claims of Trump 2016 campaign collusion with Russian.

Mueller found no evidence of that. But Flynn was accused of and pleaded guilty to lying to investigators.

He later withdrew the plea, and a DOJ investigation revealed there was no foundation for the interview in which Flynn was accused of lying. The FBI already had a transcript of the telephone call at the center of the case. And unsealed evidence shows the FBI was prepared to drop the case for lack of evidence.

But fired lead investigator Peter Strzok pressed ahead and set up the “ambush” interview at the White House. A memo shows FBI agents plotted before the interview to get Flynn to lie so he could be fired.

In a recent column, Flynn urged Christians in America not only to pray but to take action as the nation witnesses “a vicious assault by enemies of all that is good, and our president is having to act in ways unprecedented in decades, maybe centuries.”

“When the destiny of the United States is at stake, and it is, the very future of the entire world is threatened,” Flynn wrote for the Western Journal.

Flynn’s lawyers argued Sullivan “has no interest” in continuing the case, since both the defendant and prosecutors want it dropped.

The decision sends the case back to Sullivan, who has been acting as a prosecutor.

When Sullivan first refused to dismiss the counts, as the DOJ requested, Flynn asked the higher court to compel Sullivan to take that action.

Flynn also wants Sullivan removed from the case.

Earlier this summer, a three-judge panel had ruled in Flynn’s favor, saying the case should be dismissed, but Sullivan refused to follow the order and fought back.

Still pending is Sullivan’s own decision whether to dismiss the charges.

The Gateway Pundit blog summarized: “Gen. Michael Flynn was lied to, set up multiple times before and after the Trump inauguration, excessively and to the point of illegally unmasked, targeted, ambushed in the White House, falsely accused, threatened with his son being indicted, provided corrupt legal counsel (the same firm where corrupt Obama former AG Eric Holder works), harassed for 3 years, belittled, slandered, besmirched by the judge, harassed by the judge, and then the attorneys going after him were the same attorneys who represented the corrupt Sally Yates who lied and told President Trump General Flynn lied.”

